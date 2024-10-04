Prosecution decides not to charge first lady over luxury bag scandal

Prosecutors decided Wednesday not to charge first lady Kim Keon Hee in connection with her acceptance of a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor in 2022.

The prosecution announced the decision following a monthslong investigation into allegations that the first lady illegally received a Dior handbag worth 3 million won (US$2,275) and other expensive items from the pastor at her office in 2022 in exchange for favors.

Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young secretly filmed the meeting with a hidden camera, and the video was later published by an online news media outlet in November last year, prompting the main opposition party to push for a special counsel probe.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office made its final decision Wednesday to clear Kim of charges that she violated the anti-graft law, concluding that the gifts she received were not related to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official duties and that no favors were given in return.

The gifts were given to Kim to secure opportunities for meetings with the first lady or maintain relations with her, the prosecution concluded.

The prosecution also based its conclusion on the fact that the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act prohibits the spouses of public officials from receiving gifts related to official duties but does not have grounds for punishment.

Additionally, the prosecution also dropped graft charges against the pastor, concluding that President Yoon was not subject to the obligation of officially declaring his wife’s acceptance of the gifts.

Choi claimed that he made several requests for favors when handing the handbag to Kim, but the prosecution dismissed this, concluding that the interactions were merely personal communications.

The prosecution also determined that corruption charges were not applicable to both Yoon and Kim in the case and that the handbag was kept by the presidential office for a review of presidential record designation, clearing them of suspicions of destroying evidence.

The decision marks the conclusion of a highly contentious investigation that resulted in the first instance of a sitting president’s wife being questioned in person.

However, the conclusion is unlikely to quell the controversy surrounding the scandal, with Voice of Seoul, the internet news outlet that aired the hidden camera video of Kim’s meeting with the pastor, planning to appeal the investigation result with a higher prosecutors office.

The opposition bloc is expected to double down on its efforts for a special counsel investigation.