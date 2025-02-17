Presidential office files complaint against YouTubers over deep fake video of Yoon, first lady

The presidential office said Monday it has requested police to investigate YouTubers who uploaded and aired a deep fake video of President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The office said it filed a complaint against two YouTube channel operators behind the video for allegedly violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

One of the individuals is accused of broadcasting the video during a rally calling for Yoon’s ouster in Gwangju, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, while the other allegedly posted the video multiple times on YouTube.

“The actions of the accused are not only clear violations of the law, but they also victimize the Republic of Korea’s head of state and his spouse and publicly defame them,” the office said, referring to South Korea’s official name.

“(We) emphasize that the production and distribution of false video products are serious criminal acts that cannot be accepted and urge for a thorough investigation,” it added.

Separately, the presidential office filed another complaint against a YouTuber who posted a video raising suspicions of a shamanic ritual taking place at the presidential office on charges of defamation by falsehood.