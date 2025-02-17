- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Police reviewing whether to disclose identity of teacher accused of stabbing pupil to death
Police are reviewing whether to disclose the identity of the teacher accused of stabbing an 8-year-old student to death at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon last week, officials said Monday.
The female teacher in her 40s admitted to stabbing the girl after both were found with stab wounds on the second floor of the school last Monday. The girl was later pronounced dead at a hospital due to excessive bleeding.
During a regular briefing, a National Office of Investigation official said they were reviewing the matter when asked if they were going to disclose the identity of the suspect.
Police suspect the teacher had likely premeditated the crime, given she prepared the weapon beforehand, but authorities were yet to question the suspect in person as she was still recovering from her surgery.
Asked if the school’s poor management was also a subject of investigation, the police said it was up to the education authorities to verify the matter, although they were looking into relevant regulations themselves.