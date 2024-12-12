Police chiefs met Yoon hours before martial law declaration

The national police commissioner and the Seoul police chief met with President Yoon Suk Yeol three hours before the martial law declaration, according to a police investigation Wednesday.

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, visited a presidential safe house in central Seoul at around 7 p.m. on the day of the declaration, according to the investigation.

During the meeting, they were handed a document listing key locations, including the National Assembly, that would require control following the imposition of martial law. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was also present at the meeting, the investigation revealed.

These findings contradict the information previously submitted by the police to an opposition party lawmaker.

Earlier in the day, they were arrested without warrants as part of an investigation into the failed attempt to impose martial law.

Under emergency arrest provisions, police have 48 hours to detain and question suspects.

Cho and Kim had been undergoing questioning at their respective police headquarters for about 10 hours since Tuesday afternoon.

The two top police officials are suspected of instructing police officers to cordon off the National Assembly compound to block lawmakers from entering parliament in a bid to reverse the martial law decree.

Cho is suspected of sending police personnel to the National Election Commission to assist the military in carrying out orders issued under martial law.

Both Cho and Kim have been placed under a travel ban.