Police chief indicates intention to testify at Yoon’s impeachment trial: court

The chief of the National Police Agency has indicated his intention to testify at President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial this week, the Constitutional Court said Wednesday.

Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho has been called as a witness for the trial’s 10th hearing Thursday after he rejected two previous requests to testify over health issues. The court said Tuesday it has asked prosecutors to forcibly bring him in, but Cho submitted another statement explaining his planned absence.

“We are in talks with his lawyer about his attendance,” court spokesperson Cheon Jae-hyun said during a press briefing. “It’s possible he will appear voluntarily. Cho’s side has indicated his intention to appear.”

Cheon added, however, that nothing has been confirmed.

The police chief is currently on trial on insurrection charges related to his alleged role in Yoon’s short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Cheon also said the court is gathering evidence for a potential police investigation into recent groundless and malicious posts targeting its researchers.

The court’s website has seen hundreds of comments alleging some of the researchers are Chinese nationals.