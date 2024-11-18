Pianist Lim Yunchan wins prestigious French award

South Korean pianist Lim Yunchan has won the Diapason d’Or de l’Annee, one of the most prestigious awards in the classical music recording industry, for his album “Chopin: Etudes.”

Lim was recognized in the young musician category during the annual awards ceremony held Wednesday (French time) in Paris, according to his agency, Mok Production.

Hosted by Diapason, France’s leading classical music magazine, the award is considered one of the classical music world’s top honors, alongside the Gramophone Classical Music Awards in Britain, among others.

Pianist Lim Yunchan is seen in this image provided by Mok Production. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Each month, Diapason selects outstanding recordings for the Diapason d’Or, and at the end of the year, the best works across various categories are honored with the Diapason d’Or de l’Annee.

Lim’s “Chopin: Etudes” had previously earned the monthly Diapason d’Or in June.

Last month, Lim made history as he became the first Korean to win the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Award in the piano category, cementing his reputation as one of the leading young pianists on the global stage. He also won the Young Artist of the Year award.

Lim is scheduled to perform in his home country next month as a soloist with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen during its tour.