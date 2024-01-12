P1Harmony drops 1st studio album ‘Killin’ It’

K-pop boy group P1Harmony put out its first full-length album, “Killin’ It,” on Monday, three years after its debut in October 2020.

“I’ve been wondering when our first studio album would finally come out ever since we debuted,” member Keeho said during a press showcase for the album in Seoul. “I’m so thrilled that we finally made it happen.”

The K-pop sextet meticulously prepared for the release, carefully curating tracks that showcase its strengths and encapsulate the group’s unique identity, he added.

K-pop boy group P1Harmony poses for photos during a media showcase for its first full-length album, “Killin’ It,” in this photo provided by FNC Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Since its inception, the band has captivated audiences with its compelling narratives of disharmony and harmony, weaving a tapestry that intertwines the metaverse and the real world.

“Killin’ It” promises to amplify this narrative with a newfound sense of confidence. P1Harmony, having painstakingly constructed a harmonious world in the fictional universe, emerges as unsung heroes on the new album.

Another member, Jongseob, penned the lyrics for all 10 tracks on the album.

“This album has this big theme, ‘We’re the true heroes.’ Each track then incorporates keywords that stemmed from the theme,” he explained of his lyrics.

For the title track, “Killin’ It,” he focused on expressing confidence and showing a more mischievous side of the band.

“For the b-sides, I paid attention to varying my songwriting style. I wanted to show how P1Harmony can pull off different styles,” he added.

Boasting a minimal track composition and a catchy synth sound, the title track evokes ’90s hip-hop with its 808 bass and smooth rap flow.

Last June marked a watershed moment for P1Harmony with the release of its sixth EP, “Harmony: All in.” The album’s unprecedented success saw it surpassing various sales milestones in Korea and securing a coveted spot on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

Looking back on that time, Intak recalled: “I was dumbfounded. It felt surreal, because it was a dream I’ve been spouting since a long time ago, wondering if we could make it there. It was a moment where I came to resolve to climb even higher.”

When asked about the strengths of the team, Jiung singled out its “stage performance.”

“We’ve had a lot of meetings even before our debut, and the thing each of the six of us wanted to do well passionately was performance,” he said. “I learned a lot during our tour of 39 cities around the world last year.”

The band members described themselves as “heroes on stage” in response to a question about its identity.

“Through ‘Killin’ It,’ we want to show that P1Harmony has no limits to the music we can digest. We want to engrave the identity of ‘heroes on stage’ a bit more,” Jongseob said.

The album dropped at 6 p.m., with physical editions set to hit shelves Wednesday in South Korea and Friday in the U.S.