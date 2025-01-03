Over 300 evacuated from Bundang building fire; no serious injuries reported

A fire broke out at a store building in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Friday, prompting over 300 people within the facility to evacuate, according to authorities. No serious injuries were reported.

The fire began at 4:37 p.m. at an eight-story building in Yatap-dong in the Bundang district of the city of Seongnam. The blaze was fully extinguished in about an hour.

The blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen of a restaurant located on the first floor of the building and spread through the exhaust duct.

Fire authorities said they have rescued over 240 people, while around 70 others have evacuated on their own.

About 130 people reported minor injuries caused by smoke inhalation. No serious injuries have been reported.