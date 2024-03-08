NewJeans wins Group of the Year at Billboard Women in Music Awards

K-pop girl group NewJeans has become the first K-pop act to win Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The group received the honor during the awards ceremony held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (U.S. time).

The win marks a significant moment for both NewJeans and the K-pop industry. The last group to win the award was American girl group Fifth Harmony in 2015.

Presenting the award, American country music singer Lainey Wilson lauded NewJeans for leading “the new wave of girl groups in K-pop, a genre that has long been dominated by men.”

K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by Billboard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“To be here today to participate in an awards that’s just overflowing with such amazing artists is really surreal, and it’s hard to believe we’re in the same room as you all,” member Hanni said after winning the prize during the ceremony. “I’d just briefly like to thank all the artists who are there, because without your music, I don’t think we would have been able to grow up so inspired, and our love and passion for music has grown so much. So thank you so much.”

Another member, Danielle, said: “Reflecting back on the past two years, we have been so incredibly blessed. We got to experience so many new and exciting things, and it’s been just the best year.”

NewJeans also took the stage for the awards show, performing “Super Shy” and “ETA” — both lead tracks off its second EP, “Get Up” — to the cheers of the audience.

Established in 2007, the Billboard Women in Music Awards recognize women who have significantly impacted the music industry throughout the year.

Last year, NewJeans landed five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with “Get Up.”

Billboard recently featured the K-pop group on their magazine cover, highlighting it as a group that has shifted “the paradigm of what achievement entails for young female groups.”

“While it was once accepted industry wisdom that only boy bands could build a core fandom and widespread commercial success, NewJeans is part of a girl-group generation that has done both,” it said.