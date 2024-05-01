Don't Miss
‘The Roundup: Punishment’ tops 5 mln admissions in 1st week
May 1, 2024
The Korean crime-action film “The Roundup: Punishment” has crossed the 5 million admissions mark within a week of its release, distributor ABO Entertainment said Wednesday.
The achievement came three days sooner than “Exhuma,” the year’s highest-grossing film with over 11 million total admissions.
The fourth installment of “The Roundup” film franchise had a strong start, drawing more than 1 million viewers on its second day of opening.
The movie revolves around tenacious cop Ma Seok-do (played by Ma Dong-seok) as he tracks down a ruthless global drug kingpin, Baek Chang-ki (Kim Moo-yeol), and a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, Chang Dong-cheol (Lee Dong-hwi), who employs illegal online casinos for money laundering.