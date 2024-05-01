Performing arts see highest ticket sales since pandemic

South Korea’s performing arts scene saw its highest ticket sales since the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of this year, data showed Tuesday.

According to the data released by the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System, combined box-office sales of musicals, theatrical plays, classical concerts and other performances came to 290.4 billion won (US$210 million) in the January-March period, up 32.5 percent from a year ago.

It marked the highest figure for any first quarter in four years.

Compared with the first quarter of 2020, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the figure soared by more than threefold.

This image provided by Les Miserables Korea shows a scene from the Korean licensed production of the musical “Les Miserables.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Musicals led the surge, making up 42.1 percent of the total ticket sales with 122.3 billion won. Close behind were K-pop concerts, accounting for 40.2 percent with 116.7 billion won.

Circus and magic shows saw the biggest jump, with sales surging 480.4 percent to 15 billion won in the first quarter, compared with a year ago.

The success of the touring “Luzia” show by Cirque du Soleil in Korea in January is believed to have been a major factor.

Musicals continued their dominance in performing arts ticket sales, accounting for half of the top 20 sellers, followed by K-pop concerts at nine and a single circus-magic show.

Topping the list was the Korean licensed production of the musical “Les Miserables,” while popular trot singer Lim Young-woong’s “Im Hero” touring concerts in two provincial cities were also in the top 20.