NewJeans to drop first release in 10 months

Popular girl group NewJeans will return with their first release in 10 months Friday.

ADOR, the group’s agency, announced that the two-lead single album, “How Sweet,” will drop at 1 p.m. (Korean time).

“This album is something we’ve diligently prepared together and poured a lot of care into. We hope our fans, the Bunnies, will enjoy it as it features songs with a variety of charms,” the K-pop quintet said through the agency.

K-pop girl group NewJeans are seen in this concept photo for their new single album, “How Sweet,” provided by its agency, ADOR. The album is slated for release at 1 p.m. on May 24, 2024. (Yonhap)

The album carries the title track “How Sweet” and the prereleased song “Bubble Gum,” along with instrumental versions of both songs.

“How Sweet” was described as a bouncy hip-hop style song based on Miami bass, allowing listeners to feel NewJeans’ hip and cool vibe.

“The more you listen, the more charming the song becomes. The song, choreography and styling all bring a fresh style,” the group commented. “We practiced the choreography diligently. Please enjoy it with the dance.”

The music video for the song will be unveiled three hours after the song’s release, according to the agency.