NewJeans hits 1 bln streams mark on Spotify with debut album
September 29, 2023
South Korean girl group NewJeans has hit the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify with its namesake debut album, the group’s management agency said Friday.
The accumulated streams generated by the album, “New Jeans,” reached 1,000,760,129 on the streaming platform as of Thursday, 422 days after its release on Aug. 1, 2022, ADOR said.
The agency said NewJeans is the first K-pop girl band that has achieved the feat with its debut album. It is particularly meaningful given the album has only four tracks, it said.
“Hype Boy,” one of the four numbers, drew the highest number of 409.1 million streams, followed by “Attention,” which generated 295.6 million streams.