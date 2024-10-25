NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ ranks 23rd on U.S. music magazine’s ‘Best Song of the 2020s’

“Ditto” by K-pop girl group NewJeans has been recognized as one of the best songs of the 2020s by the U.S. music magazine Paste, the group’s agency said Thursday.

ADOR said the group ranked No. 23 on Paste Magazine’s recently unveiled list of “The 100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far.”

“Ditto” is the only K-pop song on the list, which mainly features tracks from global pop stars, such as Billie Eilish and SZA.

“When thinking about the state of K-pop in the 2020s, no group has surged quite as loudly as NewJeans, and their 2022 single ‘Ditto’ is simply one of the greatest songs the genre has ever produced,” the magazine noted.

NewJeans set a Billboard record with the release of “Ditto” and “OMG,” becoming the fastest K-pop act to chart on the Hot 100.