- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NewJeans’ ‘Ditto’ ranks 23rd on U.S. music magazine’s ‘Best Song of the 2020s’
“Ditto” by K-pop girl group NewJeans has been recognized as one of the best songs of the 2020s by the U.S. music magazine Paste, the group’s agency said Thursday.
ADOR said the group ranked No. 23 on Paste Magazine’s recently unveiled list of “The 100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far.”
“Ditto” is the only K-pop song on the list, which mainly features tracks from global pop stars, such as Billie Eilish and SZA.
“When thinking about the state of K-pop in the 2020s, no group has surged quite as loudly as NewJeans, and their 2022 single ‘Ditto’ is simply one of the greatest songs the genre has ever produced,” the magazine noted.
NewJeans set a Billboard record with the release of “Ditto” and “OMG,” becoming the fastest K-pop act to chart on the Hot 100.