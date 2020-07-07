New virus cases tad down, cluster infections in major cities still alarming

South Korea saw its daily new virus cases slightly fall Monday, but a rise in cluster cases in major southern cities, such as Gwangju, as well as imported cases, continued to put a strain on the country’s virus fight.

The country added 48 cases, including 24 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,139, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The tally marked a slight decrease from 61 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, as well as 63 new cases on both Friday and Saturday.

Cars form a line at a drive-thru coronavirus test site in the southwestern city of Gwangju on July 6, 2020. (Yonhap)

Of local infections, seven cases were reported in the southwestern city of Gwangju, followed by six each in Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul and the western port city of Incheon. Three cases were reported in Seoul, the KCDC said.