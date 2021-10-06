New infections back in 2000s after long weekend

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases surged to over 2,000 again after three days on Wednesday following a long weekend, amid concerns over the spread of the pandemic ahead of another extended weekend.

The country added 2,028 more COVID-19 cases, including 2,002 local infections, raising the total caseload to 323,379, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Daily infections rebounded after falling below the 2,000 mark on Monday and Tuesday on fewer tests.

South Korea had reported more than 2,000 cases per day since Sept. 26, a day after daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time following the Chuseok holiday, also known as Korean Thanksgiving.

As of 6 p.m., 1,561 new cases had been reported by health authorities and local governments, which is up 87 from the same time a day earlier.

The greater Seoul area reported 1,152 new infections, 73.8 percent of the total, with other areas reporting 409 confirmed cases.

The country added 12 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,536. The fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

This photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows a shuttered convenience store in Yongsan, central Seoul, amid an extended COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

Health authorities remain on alert over another surge in new cases after a long weekend that ended on Oct. 4 due to the National Foundation Day and ahead of another extended weekend ending on Oct. 11 due to Hangeul Day, which celebrates the proclamation of the Korean alphabet.