Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   New boy band from TV audition show releases trailer ahead of Nov. debut

New boy band from TV audition show releases trailer ahead of Nov. debut

October 23, 2020

 ENHYPEN, the seven-member band consisting of reality audition program “I-Land” winners, unveiled its first trailer on Thursday ahead of its debut next month.

ENHYPEN’s seven members were selected through a televised survival program co-organized by entertainment giant CJ ENM and BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment.

Big Hit’s chief Bang Si-hyuk himself took part in selecting the final seven winners from a pool of 23 candidates.

The trailer “Choose-Chosen,” posted on the band’s official YouTube channel, shows members of the band with contrasting words such as “Trainee-Artist,” “Failure-Success” and “Mortal-Immortal.”

While the program was not a major success, with a rating of around 1 percent per episode, viewers from some 170 countries took part in the voting, reflecting their interest in the K-pop program.

The band has already attracted more than 3 million subscribers for its channel on the fan community platform Weverse, according to its agency.

ENHYPEN is managed by Belift Lab, a joint business between CJ ENM and Big Hit.

This photo, provided by Belift Lab, shows members of the soon-to-debut K-pop group ENHYPEN. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Belift Lab, shows screenshots from soon-to-debut K-pop act ENHYPEN's first trailer. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Belift Lab, shows members of the soon-to-debut K-pop group ENHYPEN. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes