NCT Wish hopes to be ‘top rookie of 2024′ with 1st EP

NCT Wish, the latest unit from the K-pop supergroup NCT, has set its sights on becoming the top rookie act of 2024 as it gears up to release its first EP on Tuesday.

The album, titled “Steady,” features seven tracks, including the lead single “Steady,” alongside other songs, such as “Dunk Shot,” “3 Minutes” and “On & On.”

“This album captures our sincere desire to continue the miraculous journey we’ve been on since our debut,” member Jaehee said during a media showcase in Seoul held a few hours before the album’s release.

K-pop boy group NCT Wish performs “Steady,” the title track from its first EP of the same name during a media showcase in Seoul on Sept. 24, 2024. (Yonhap)

The title track is a dance number that combines house, UK garage and Jersey club beats with a sophisticated melody. The song was written, composed and arranged by renowned K-pop hitmaker Kenzie.

“It’s a song about not forgetting our miraculous first encounter and continuing to move forward,” said Sion, the group’s leader. “With its lively and fun lyrics, I think the song will feel very Gen Z-like.”

When asked to elaborate on the team’s signature Gen Z vibe, fellow member Sikuya explained: “We love creating short-form content, and we genuinely enjoy it. I think our natural expressions and smiles, as seen in our content, make us icons of Gen Z.”

The choreography for “Steady” matches the song’s fresh and energetic feel.

“The dance is filled with youthful, vibrant energy,” Sion said confidently. “With elements of locking, it’s full of fun and lively moves that showcase our energetic charm.”

The upcoming EP had racked up 800,000 copies in sales as of Monday, which is the highest pre-order sales marked by an NCT Wish album since its debut in February with its debut single, “Wish.”

“We were caught off guard when we read about it in this morning’s article,” he said. “With our fans’ high expectations, we’re more determined than ever to show them our best and most beautiful side.”

“Since we’ve reached 800,000 copies in pre-orders, our next goal is to hit one million with even more growth,” Jaehee said with a smile, after expressing his gratitude to the group’s support team and fans.

NCT Wish, who received a rookie award just 50 days after its debut, is determined to make an even bigger impact.

“Even though we’ve received one or two rookie awards, we still want to earn the title of ‘best rookie of 2024′,” Sion said. “We’re also excited to perform in South Korea, Japan and various other Asian countries during our Asian tour set to kick off in November.”