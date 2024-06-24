- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT 127 to drop 6th studio album ‘Walk’ next month
NCT 127 will release its sixth full-length album, titled “Walk,” next month, the group’s agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The album will be available on various music services on July 15 at 6 p.m. and will feature 11 tracks spanning diverse genres, including the title track “Walk.”
The LP reflects on the group’s journey in pioneering what it calls the “Neo” genre with its unique musical style and its future path, according to the agency.
Formed in July 2016 as the second sub-group of the K-pop supergroup NCT, NCT 127 has gained popularity with hit songs, such as “Fact Check,” “2 Baddies,” “Sticker” and “Kick It.”
The team’s last release was the winter special album “Be There For Me” released in December 2023, following its fifth full-length album “Fact Check” released two months earlier.