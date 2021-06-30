Mass K-pop concert to take place in person next month amid pandemic

This image, provided by the Korea Management Federation, shows a poster for “Together Again, K-pop Concert,” which will be held offline at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in the Olympic Park in southeastern Seoul on July 17. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The concert will be a rare large in-person event amid the pandemic, as most gigs have switched to virtual ones or were canceled due to virus woes and strict social distancing measures.