Main opposition campaign leaders offer to resign en masse as Yoon’s support drops

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Monday all senior members of its campaign committee, excluding its chief, offered their resignations to presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol to demonstrate their commitment to overhauling the campaign amid declining support for the candidate.

The PPP initally said in a text message to reporters that the resignations were submitted by campaign chief Kim Chong-in, all the standing chairs, co-chairs, heads of divisions and the chairman of the Saesidae Preparatory Committee.

A committee spokesperson later clarified that Kim did not offer to resign, and cited an error in communication.

Kim Chong-in (R), chief of the People Power Party presidential election campaign committee, speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 3, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Yoon, who canceled most of his public schedule Monday to focus on restructuring his campaign, appeared in front of reporters at the party’s headquarters late in the evening and apologized for his recent poor performance.