Lisa claims two awards, Jimin wins Best K-pop at MTV EMA 2024

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has received two awards at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, the awards’ organizer said.

The Thai rapper-singer won Best Collaboration for “New Woman,” her hit solo collaboration single with Spanish singer Rosalia, and Biggest Fans during the annual awards ceremony held in Manchester, Britain, on Sunday (British time).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is seen in this photo provided by Sony Music Entertainment Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jimin of K-pop superband BTS was named Best K-pop, earning the band the second win in the category following Jungkook last year.

Girl group Le Sserafim took the trophy for Best Push.

“Best Push” is an award given to the artist who showed the best performance among those who appeared on MTV’s artist introduction program “MTV Push Campaign” over the past year.