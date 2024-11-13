Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Lisa claims two awards, Jimin wins Best K-pop at MTV EMA 2024
November 11, 2024
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has received two awards at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, the awards’ organizer said.
The Thai rapper-singer won Best Collaboration for “New Woman,” her hit solo collaboration single with Spanish singer Rosalia, and Biggest Fans during the annual awards ceremony held in Manchester, Britain, on Sunday (British time).
Jimin of K-pop superband BTS was named Best K-pop, earning the band the second win in the category following Jungkook last year.
Girl group Le Sserafim took the trophy for Best Push.
“Best Push” is an award given to the artist who showed the best performance among those who appeared on MTV’s artist introduction program “MTV Push Campaign” over the past year.