Hybe Latin America launches audition show in U.S. to form Mexican band

K-pop powerhouse Hybe is making a major push into the Latin music market with a new audition program in partnership with U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo.

The survival-style music competition show, titled “Pase a la Fama,” meaning “Step toward fame” in English, is set to premiere June 8 (U.S. time) on Telemundo, according to Hybe Latin America.

The program aims to form a new Mexican band, marking Hybe’s most ambitious project in the region to date.

More than 55 contestants from diverse backgrounds have been selected to join the “Pase a la Fama” artist camp, where they will undergo intensive training and fierce competition. The show will document their journey as they compete for a spot in the final lineup.

The winner will receive a US$100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Hybe Latin America.

The series will also feature some of Latin music’s biggest names. Edgar Barrera, a 21-time Latin Grammy winner and Grammy recipient at the 57th annual awards, will serve as executive music producer, creating the show’s theme song and original tracks.

The judging panel includes iconic singer and actress Ana Barbara, genre-blending artist Adriel Favela and acclaimed songwriter Horacio Palencia. The three will work together to uncover hidden talent among the participants.

Isaac Lee, chairman of Hybe Latin America, described the audition show as a “love letter” to the fundamental power of music and the process of creating something unforgettable. He added that the series will show what can happen when talent meets opportunity.