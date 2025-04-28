Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Fire in Daegu spreads toward villages
April 28, 2025
A fire on a mountain in Daegu began spreading toward nearby villages Monday, triggering the second-highest firefighting response.
The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.
The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.
No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.