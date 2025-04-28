Fire in Daegu spreads toward villages

A fire on a mountain in Daegu began spreading toward nearby villages Monday, triggering the second-highest firefighting response.

The blaze began around 2 p.m. on Mount Hamji in the city some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting forest authorities to issue a Level 1 wildfire response involving 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel.

The response level was later raised to Level 2 on a three-tier scale as strong winds fanned the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents have been instructed to evacuate to local elementary schools.