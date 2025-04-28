‘Yadang: The Snitch’ stays atop box office for 2nd weekend, fending off ‘A Minecraft Movie’

The Korean crime-action film “Yadang: The Snitch” held onto the No. 1 spot at the local box office for the second consecutive weekend, despite the debut of Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie,” data showed Monday.

Over the weekend, “Yadang” sold 521,000 tickets nationwide in its second weekend of release, bringing its cumulative total to 1.63 million admissions, according to data from the Korean Film Council.

Directed by Hwang Byeong-guk, the film centers on the intertwined ambitions of a cunning criminal informant, a driven prosecutor who recruits him as a snitch, and a detective who risks everything to take down a major drug trafficking ring.

A still from “Yadang: The Snitch,” provided by Plus M Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Minecraft,” which opened Saturday, amassed about 341,000 admissions through Sunday to place second but fell short of dethroning “Yadang.”

Placing third was “The Match,” which has remained on the chart for a month. The Korean sports drama added about 55,000 admissions over the weekend, bringing its cumulative total to 2.09 million.

“Search and Seizure: The Rise of an Insurrection,” a Korean documentary about the prosecution’s 2023 raid of an online news outlet during a defamation case involving then President Yoon Suk Yeol, debuted at No. 4 with about 30,000 tickets sold.

Rounding out the top five was the Japanese animated film “Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack,” which attracted 22,000 admissions.