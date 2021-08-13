- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
(LEAD) USFK reports 9 COVID-19 cases
Eight American service members and a family member have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here in the past two weeks, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. military flight, while the others arrived on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the U.S. military.
“Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed,” USFK said in a release.
Later in the day, the U.S. military said that seven more service members were confirmed to infected with the coronavirus. They include five in Osan, one in Dongducheon and one in Pyeongtaek.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,217.
This file photo, taken Jan. 26, 2021, shows U.S. service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)