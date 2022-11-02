- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea to provide official feedback to U.S. on IRA this week
South Korea will submit an official written opinion to the United States this week regarding an act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax credits, officials said Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury Department is requesting public input on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America. The move has sparked concerns that Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. could lose ground in the U.S. market, as they make EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.
“We are working to provide official feedback regarding the issue this week. We’ve been thoroughly reviewing the matter, and having close consultations with experts and businesses,” an official of Seoul’s industry ministry said.
The deadline for the submission is Nov. 4 (U.S. time).
South Korea’s Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun said Wednesday that the U.S. department’s guidance is crucial in implementing the law and vowed thorough responses to minimize potential negative impacts of the IRA on South Korea’s trade and investment.
In addition to the government’s opinion, companies and business associations concerned here will submit statements containing more specifics to the U.S. side, the minister said.
This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Group, shows a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korean carmaker’s electric vehicle-only plant in Bryan County, Georgia, on Oct. 25, 2022. In May, Hyundai announced a US$5.54 billion investment for the plant, called Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and a car battery plant. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)