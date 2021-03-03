(LEAD) Moon orders thorough probe into land speculation allegations involving LH officials

President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for a far-reaching probe into the suspicions that some officials at a state housing cooperation had illegally bought undeveloped land near Seoul on the basis of internal information on plans to create new towns there.

The call was made a day after the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, a civic group, and Minbyun, an association of progressive lawyers, accused 14 employees at the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) of speculative land buying in Gwangmyeong and Siheung.

Later that day, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it has suspended 12 people from their duties. The remaining two were former employees, it added. After the ministry’s initial probe, the number of incumbent officials suspected of being involved in the case rose to 13 as of Wednesday afternoon.

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Moon instructed the government to make a meticulous inspection, based on “complete enumeration,” of land transactions by the employees of the LH, the land ministry and other relevant government institutions and their families not only in the two cities but also in other Gyeonggi Province regions picked by the government for large-scale development plans aimed at stabilizing the housing market, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.