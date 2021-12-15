- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Moon arrives home from state visit to Australia
President Moon Jae-in returned home Wednesday from a four-day state visit to Australia, during which the two countries agreed to expand cooperation on securing stable supply chains.
Moon began his visit in Canberra on Sunday where he met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a summit on deepening ties in defense, pandemic response and strengthening supply chains with the help of resource-rich Australia’s critical minerals.
The two leaders also agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations this year.
Following the talks, Moon visited a war memorial to pay his respects to the Australian troops who died fighting alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War and had dinner with Australian veterans of the war.
On the second leg of his trip, the president traveled to Sydney on Tuesday to meet with Australia’s opposition leader Anthony Albanese and to discuss supply chain issues with the country’s business leaders.
Moon became the first South Korean president to pay a state visit to Australia in 12 years and the first foreign leader to be invited by the country since the start of the pandemic.
“The two countries will overcome COVID-19, the climate crisis and supply chain insecurities and lead a new change,” he wrote on Facebook before taking off from Sydney.
“I extend my deep thanks to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who accompanied me with his family until the last day.”
Moon arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just outside the capital, late Wednesday.
After the state visit, Moon is expected to focus on measures to contain the spiking COVID-19 outbreaks.
His administration is considering restoring the toughest virus curbs, as South Korea reported a record 7,850 daily new cases Wednesday.