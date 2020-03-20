‘Kingdom 2′ intended to satisfy zombie genre fans, says director

“I spent a lot of time to thrill those fans with gory scenes like eyeballs lingering on arrows,” he said in an online interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

The sequel season of the first Korean original drama series by Netflix is a story of a crown prince of the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, Lee Chang, who has to fight against a mysterious plague and flesh-eating zombies that threaten the country on a large scale.