K-pop groups aespa, (G)I-dle to perform in pregame shows for MLB openers in Seoul

K-pop stars aespa and (G)I-dle will perform in pregame shows in celebration of the historic Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season openers in Seoul next week, the event’s organizers announced Wednesday.

This image provided by Coupang Play on March 13, 2024, shows K-pop group aespa, who will perform in a pregame show for Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 20, 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Coupang Play, the presenting and marketing partner for the MLB Seoul Series, said aespa will take the stage before Game 1 of the two-game set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres next Wednesday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

(G)I-dle will perform prior to Game 2 the following day, also at the dome.

Both groups have put multiple albums on the Billboard 200, and their hit singles have reached audiences around the world.

Both of the baseball games are set to start at 7:05 p.m. They will be the first MLB games to take place in South Korea.

Coupang Play is also the official streaming platform for the Seoul Series and will carry both games live, as well as exhibition games for the two clubs against two Korea Baseball Organization teams, the LG Twins and Kiwoom Heroes, and the South Korean national team, scheduled for Sunday and Monday.