K-pop concerts go online in time of pandemic Tens of thousands of fans from across the globe simultaneously... Posted May 15, 2020

K-pop boy band Monsta X puts off N. American tour over pandemic K-pop boy band Monsta X has put off its North... Posted May 15, 2020

Xi affirms determination to visit S. Korea this year during phone talks with Moon Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed Wednesday that he remains firmly... Posted May 13, 2020

Itaewon cluster caseload soars to 120, more secondary infections confirmed in Incheon, Busan Cases linked to nightspots in the Seoul neighborhood of Itaewon... Posted May 13, 2020

Stars ‘proud’ of golf’s return in S. Korea With the professional golf season set to resume in South... Posted May 13, 2020

With BIGBANG, BTS on course to return, K-pop scene to present dream team lineup With two K-pop sensations, BTS and BIGBANG, warming up to... Posted May 13, 2020