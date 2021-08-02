- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
K-pop act Red Velvet set to return this month with new music
Five-piece girl group Red Velvet will release a new EP in mid-August, the first new album in nearly two years, its management agency said Monday.
The group’s upcoming album “Queendom,” which carries six tracks, will drop globally at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to SM Entertainment.
In line with the release, Red Velvet will host a virtual fan meet the following day. The physical album will hit shelves the same day, with preorders set to start this week.
This compilation photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows members of K-pop act Red Velvet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The upcoming album is the group’s first album since “The ReVe Festival Final” released in December 2019.
Red Velvet — consisting of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — have released summer hits like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up” and “Umpah Umpah.”
Most recently, members Wendy and Joy released solo projects titled “Like Water” and “Hello,” respectively.