Justice minister asked defense ministry to extend son’s leave: document

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and her husband asked the defense ministry in 2017 to extend medical leave for their son who was serving his mandatory military duty at the time, according to documents written by the ministry.

Choo has come under fire over allegations that she used her influence to seek special favors for her son, who served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. 8th Army. Choo was chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party at the time.

According to the documents seen Wednesday and written recently by the personnel office of the Ministry of National Defense, a then-master sergeant in charge of the support team had two meetings with Choo’s son regarding his medical leave.

This photo shows Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae leaving her home in eastern Seoul on Sept. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

The son, surnamed Seo and now 27 years old, took his first medical leave from June 5-14, 2017, to receive knee surgery, and extended it once through June 23. For four days after that, he used his personal vacation days before returning to his unit. The allegations are that those last days were not approved in advance but he was able to extend his leave without first returning to base thanks to his mother’s influence.