Jungkook releases song dedicated to fans

Jungkook of K-pop megastar BTS released “Never Let Go,” a digital single dedicated to the band’s fans, Friday.

“Never Let Go” is an English song based on house rhythm, combining minimal and catchy synthesizers with refreshing instrumental sounds, according to the group’s agency, BigHit Music.

The vocalist expresses Jungkook’s gratitude toward the boundless love he receives from ARMY, the name of the BTS fandom, and conveys the message of “Never let go of the hands we hold” in the song.

A cover image for "Never Let Go," a new digital single from BTS member Jungkook, provided by BigHit Music

The release is part of the 2024 FESTA, an annual festival hosted by BTS to celebrate its debut anniversary, which falls on June 13, with its fans.

The septet previously unveiled group songs “So 4 More” in 2014 and “Take Two” in 2023 to celebrate the anniversary.

This year’s festival began Sunday and is to run through next Thursday as many fans await the return of band members currently serving in the military.

Programs include a free online event, “Bang Bang Con,” featuring some of the group’s iconic concerts, on Saturday and an offline event at the Seoul Sports Complex in southern Seoul, the festival’s main venue.

Jin, the first BTS member to join the military, will be discharged Wednesday and meet BTS fans in person in Thursday’s event.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.