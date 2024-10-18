Jessi parts ways with agency following fan assault case

Rapper-singer Jessi’s contract with her new agency was terminated Friday following an assault case involving a fan who was hit in the face by a man accompanying the artist.

“We had extensive discussions with Jessi, and after much consideration, we decided to terminate the contract at her request as of Oct. 18, 2024,” DOD Entertainment said.

Earlier this week, the Korean American artist was summoned for questioning regarding the incident, which occurred on the night of Sept. 29 in southern Seoul.

An 18-year-old fan claims he was assaulted by a man who was with Jessi at the time. According to the victim, he had asked Jessi for a photo, and after she declined, he apologized and began to walk away when the man suddenly struck him.

Jessi had signed with DOD last month after her contract with More Vision, founded in 2022 by American rapper and singer Jay Park, ended earlier this year.

“We apologize again for causing concern with this bad news,” the agency said.