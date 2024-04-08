- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
J-Hope’s new album debuts at 5th on Billboard 200
BTS member J-Hope has broken his own record on the U.S. Billboard 200 main albums chart as his latest album debuted at No. 5.
“Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” which the rapper-dancer released March 29, claimed the fifth spot on the chart dated for April 13, Billboard said in a chart preview released Sunday (U.S. time).
It became J-Hope’s highest-charting individual album to date, surpassing his previous record of No. 6 achieved last year with the physical version of his official first solo album, “Jack in the Box.”
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising conventional album sales and other digital sales records.
“Hope on the Street Vol. 1″ earned 44,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., including 4,000 streaming equivalent album units and 2,000 track equivalent album units.
“With the feat, he also became the only K-pop soloist with two consecutive titles charting in the top 10 of the Billboard 200,” his agency, BigHit Music, said in a release.
Themed on J-Hope’s artistic roots of street dance, the new album depicts the rapper-dancer’s identity and musical journey.
The album earlier landed at No. 38 on the British Official Albums Top 100 chart.