Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
J-Hope to release new single ‘Sweet Dreams’ next week
February 28, 2025
J-Hope of K-pop group BTS will drop a new single titled “Sweet Dreams” next week, his agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
The song, featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel, is a heartfelt R&B serenade that conveys the emotions of loving and being loved. It will be released at 2 p.m. on March 7.
He will debut the song live during “Hope on the Stage,” his first-ever solo world tour, which kicks off in Seoul on Friday.
The singer will host a meet-and-greet event March 7 with 613 fans, a number symbolizing BTS’ debut date of June 13, according to the agency.
J-Hope has resumed music activities after being discharged from mandatory military service in October.