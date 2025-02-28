J-Hope to release new single ‘Sweet Dreams’ next week

J-Hope of K-pop group BTS will drop a new single titled “Sweet Dreams” next week, his agency BigHit Music said Thursday.

The song, featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel, is a heartfelt R&B serenade that conveys the emotions of loving and being loved. It will be released at 2 p.m. on March 7.

J-Hope is shown in this photo provided by BigHit Music on Feb. 27, 2025. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He will debut the song live during “Hope on the Stage,” his first-ever solo world tour, which kicks off in Seoul on Friday.

The singer will host a meet-and-greet event March 7 with 613 fans, a number symbolizing BTS’ debut date of June 13, according to the agency.

J-Hope has resumed music activities after being discharged from mandatory military service in October.