J-Hope to become 1st BTS member to work individually while group is on break

Members of K-pop supergroup BTS, who recently decided to put group activities on hold, are expected to work on projects individually, with rapper J-Hope spearheading the move.

In an announcement made on YouTube on Tuesday, the group said it will take a collective break but members will return with their own solo albums in the near future. So far, seven members have released unofficial solo music since leader RM’s first mixtape in 2015.

RM said the group will begin dropping formal solo albums soon, although it may be “too late” to focus on individuals’ talents.

This photo provided by Big Hit Music shows K-pop band BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

J-Hope, who released his mixtape “Hope World” in 2018, is expected to be the first BTS member to make his solo debut. But no further details on the upcoming album are available. He will also participate in this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in the United States next month as a headliner along with Metallica and Dua Lipa.