IU, Byeon Woo-seok stars in MBC’s new romance series

Singer-actress IU and “Lovely Runner” star Byeon Woo-seok have been confirmed to star in a new MBC drama series, Kakao Entertainment said Monday.

Set in an alternate Korea with a constitutional monarchy, IU will portray Seong Hee-ju, an ordinary woman from a wealthy chaebol family, while Byeon will take on the role of Ean, the second son of the King, whose potential is limited by his royal status.

The romance series, tentatively titled “The 21st Grand Prince’s Wife,” will be co-produced by MBC and Kakao Entertainment.

It is expected to be released in the second half of next year.