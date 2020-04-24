Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   ITZY’s ‘WANNABE’ surpasses 100 million views

ITZY’s ‘WANNABE’ surpasses 100 million views

April 22, 2020

This photo shows South Korean girl group ITZY. The group’s music video for “WANNABE” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on April 21, 2020, according to JYP Entertainment. The music video became the group’s third music video to do so. (Yonhap)

