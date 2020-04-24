Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
ITZY’s ‘WANNABE’ surpasses 100 million views
April 22, 2020
This photo shows South Korean girl group ITZY. The group’s music video for “WANNABE” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on April 21, 2020, according to JYP Entertainment. The music video became the group’s third music video to do so. (Yonhap)