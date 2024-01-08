ITZY promises ‘fiery’ stage performances with new EP

ITZY, the next-generation girl group that has solidified its presence in the K-pop scene with its electrifying stage performances, promised Monday to satiate the public and fans’ appetite for powerful performances, releasing its eighth EP, “Born to Be.”

“I believe our choreography for the album’s lead track is so powerful that people will sense the intensity and energy akin to fire,” member Yeji said during a media showcase for the album set to come out at 6 p.m. “I believe it brings a larger scale and more vibrant energy.”

Chaeryeong added, “I want the public and fans to satisfy their craving for the powerful performances they anticipate from us.”

K-pop girl group ITZY attends a press showcase for its eighth EP, “Born to Be,” at a Seoul hotel on Jan. 8, 2024. (Yonhap)

The K-pop quintet has consistently conveyed messages of confidence and self-love since its debut in 2019. In the new album, “Born to Be,” the group takes it a step further by urging girls to express themselves more freely and push their own boundaries.

Asked about the boundaries they aimed to push with the new album, Yeji said, “We put in a lot of effort to explore various genres and styles this time. Our participation in composing the songs and penning their lyrics was also part of the efforts. I believe this album will hold significant meaning for us.”

Among the album’s 10 tracks are solo singles, in which all members are credited as the co-writer and composer of their respective songs.

The lead track “Untouchable” is a dance-pop genre song that blends mid-tempo EDM with intense guitar sounds.

Yeji explained that the song carries a message of confidence saying “nobody can stop me from pursuing what I want.”

Yuna expressed her fondness for the song, saying, “Upon hearing the song, I was captivated by it without even knowing the reasons.”

“The message consoled me, assuring that I can eventually overcome any challenging situation. I think it’s the best song to showcase ITZY’s confident attitude.”

As Lia temporarily has been suspending her activities due to health reasons, the group will work as a four-piece group in the promotions for the new EP and its second world tour set to kick off in Seoul in February.

“Lia was cheering us up so much for this album. She said she will be closely watching,” Yeji said.

“The four of us will deliver strong performances so that Lia’s vacancy won’t be noticeable during the tour,” Chaeryeong said.