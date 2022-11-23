Injured Premier League attacker Hwang Hee-chan out vs. Uruguay

With his recovery from a hamstring injury almost grounding to a halt, South Korean winger Hwang Hee-chan will not be available for team’s first Group H match against Uruguay on Thursday.

The physical attacker for Wolverhampton Wanderers has been dealing with some left hamstring discomfort since before arriving in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Hwang’s recovery has gone more slowly than expected and head coach Paulo Bento said at his prematch press conference Wednesday that Hwang “will not be ready to play tomorrow.”

South Korean players Hwang Hee-chan (L) and Kim Jin-su train for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha on Nov. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

The Korea Football Association (KFA) has not officially listed Hwang as “injured,” but he missed the team training session Tuesday, instead riding a stationary bicycle and doing individual workouts indoors. This was four days after Hwang had taken part in some strategic drills with the rest of the team. Hwang was also held out of the early portion of Wednesday’s session.