Injured Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong takes ‘good step forward’ in rehab: manager

San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong has taken “a good step forward” in his rehab from shoulder injury, his manager said.

MLB.com reported Thursday (U.S. local time) that Kim, on the 10-day injured list (IL) with right shoulder inflammation, began making throws across the diamond the previous day.

Although Kim has yet to do so at 100 percent, manager Mike Shildt called it “a good step forward” for the shortstop to field and throw from his position, according to the report.

Kim injured his right shoulder in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 18. The Padres placed him on the IL two days later with shoulder inflammation, Kim’s first trip to the IL in his four-year big league career.

Earlier during his rehab, Kim took live batting practice at the Padres’ spring training complex in Arizona. He rejoined the club in San Diego this week.

The Padres are in the midst of a six-game home stand, which concludes Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, and Shildt said Kim’s potential return this week is “TBD,” according to MLB.com.

The Padres entered Thursday’s game against the Detroit Tigers on a three-game winning streak. They are 80-61, 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League (NL) West. The Friars are leading the NL Wild Card race, two games ahead of their division rivals, Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kim is batting .233/.330/.370 this season with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 22 steals in 121 games.

This is the final season of Kim’s four-year, US$28 million contract with the Padres. The deal has a $10 million mutual option for 2025. He may decline that because he could command more money in a longer deal in the open market.