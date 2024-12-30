Industrial output falls for 3rd month in Nov.; construction slump continues

South Korea’s industrial output fell from a month earlier in November on dwindling automobile production despite robust growth in the chip sector, data showed Monday.

Industrial production went down 0.4 percent, marking the third consecutive month of decline, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The decline was attributed to a 5.4 percent on-month drop in automobile production, largely driven by labor strikes in the sector.

In contrast, the semiconductor sector posted a 3.9 percent on-month increase, fueled by strong overseas demand.

This file photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Sept. 7, 2022, shows its production line in the city of Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“The strikes at automobile parts suppliers that began in October continued into November, significantly affecting production of finished car components,” said Gong Mi-sook, an official from Statistics Korea. “Semiconductor production maintains its strong performance.”

Output in the financial and insurance sector fell 2.9 percent compared to the previous month, largely attributed to a slowdown in loan growth.

In on-year terms, overall industrial output declined 0.3 percent in November.

Retail sales, a key indicator of private spending, grew 0.4 percent from the previous month, rebounding after two consecutive months of decline.

The growth was driven by a 4.1 percent increase in sales of semidurable goods, such as clothing, ahead of the winter season.

Sales were further bolstered by large-scale consumer promotion events, which led to increased purchases of clothing, footwear and hobby-related items.

However, in on-year terms, retail sales dipped 1.9 percent, continuing a longer-term downward trend.

Facility investment saw a sharp decline in November, falling 1.6 percent from the previous month, primarily due to a slump in the machinery sector.

This marked the second consecutive month of decline.

Nevertheless, the agency said the decrease was partially influenced by a base effect from previous strong growth.

Compared to a year earlier, facility investment rose by 2.6 percent, continuing an overall upward trend.

Construction investment weakened, with construction orders slipping 0.2 percent from a month earlier, marking the seventh consecutive month of decline, the longest losing streak since the agency began compiling relevant data in August 1997.

The finance ministry said the government plans to deploy all available resources to boost domestic demand, which has had a slower-than-expected recovery amid ongoing political turmoil.