ICRC exhibition questions role of technology in future warfare

A multimedia exhibition meant to provide viewers some food for thought on the role of digital technology in global crisis situations and future warfare has kicked off in Seoul, organizers said Sunday.

Titled “Digital Dilemmas — Civilians a+ Heart,” the exhibition jointly organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Embassy of Switzerland in South Korea is under way at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul.

The exhibition comprises immersive multimedia installations that include photos portraying the impact of digital technology on civilians in crisis and the feeling of helplessness that follow such events, according to the organizers.

It also highlights how the ICRC is working to collaborate with technology institutions to strengthen the protection of civilians in such situations.

“I hope the exhibition will open a dialogue around the massive impact of these technologies on civilians during conflicts and encourage people to take action to improve the infrastructure necessary to protect civilians,” Jamila Hammami, the head of the ICRC Mission in Seoul, said in a release.

The exhibition was organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, which led to the establishment of international humanitarian laws on protecting non-combatants in armed conflicts.

It runs through Nov. 16.