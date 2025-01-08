Hyundai E&C says to ensure ‘smooth progression’ of Panama metro project amid workers’ strike

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (E&C), a South Korean builder participating in a major metro construction project in Panama, said Wednesday it will ensure the “smooth progression” of project operations despite an indefinite strike by local construction workers.

According to Panama’s labor ministry and the country’s construction workers’ union, referred to as SUNTRACS, thousands of workers on the Panama Metro Line 3 project began an indefinite strike on Monday demanding improved wage conditions and the provision of additional safety equipment.

The project is being carried out by HPH JV, a South Korean consortium formed by Hyundai E&C, Hyundai Engineering Co. and POSCO E&C Co.

“We are continuously negotiating with the labor union and will ensure the smooth progression of our operations without any disruptions,” Hyundai E&C said in a statement sent to Yonhap News Agency.

A company official said the Panama labor ministry was arbitrating negotiations.

“Over 90 percent of workers involved in the project are union members. We cannot move forward with the project without their work,” the official added.

According to the union, about 3,000 workers have participated in the strike.

The South Korean consortium secured the US$2.81 billion project from Panama in 2020, which is set for completion in the first half of 2026.