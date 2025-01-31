- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Hitman 2′ tops Lunar New Year holiday box office, selling 1.26 mln tickets
“Hitman 2,” starring Kwon Sang-woo, claimed the top spot at the box office during the six-day Lunar New Year holiday.
According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the action-comedy topped the holiday box office by selling 1.268 million tickets from Saturday to Thursday, bringing its cumulative total to 1.51 million.
Coming in second was “Dark Nuns,” a supernatural thriller starring Song Hye-kyo, which sold 1.05 million tickets during the holiday, pushing its total to 1.18 million.
“Harbin,” which premiered on Dec. 24, ranked third, adding 221,000 tickets to its cumulative total of 4.8 million.
Rounding out the top four was “Secret: Untold Melody,” a Korean remake of Taiwan’s 2007 fantasy-romance film “Secret.” Directed by Seo Yoo-min and starring Doh Kyung-soo and Won Jin-ah, the film drew 189,000 viewers.