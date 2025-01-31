‘Hitman 2′ tops Lunar New Year holiday box office, selling 1.26 mln tickets

“Hitman 2,” starring Kwon Sang-woo, claimed the top spot at the box office during the six-day Lunar New Year holiday.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the action-comedy topped the holiday box office by selling 1.268 million tickets from Saturday to Thursday, bringing its cumulative total to 1.51 million.

Coming in second was “Dark Nuns,” a supernatural thriller starring Song Hye-kyo, which sold 1.05 million tickets during the holiday, pushing its total to 1.18 million.

This photo provided by BY4MSTUDIO is a scene from “Hitman 2.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Harbin,” which premiered on Dec. 24, ranked third, adding 221,000 tickets to its cumulative total of 4.8 million.

Rounding out the top four was “Secret: Untold Melody,” a Korean remake of Taiwan’s 2007 fantasy-romance film “Secret.” Directed by Seo Yoo-min and starring Doh Kyung-soo and Won Jin-ah, the film drew 189,000 viewers.