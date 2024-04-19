Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 10 games

The San Francisco Giants’ South Korean rookie Lee Jung-hoo has hit safely in 10 straight games.

Lee extended his streak with an infield single in the bottom of the first inning against Arizona Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Thursday (local time).

At 0-1 count, Lee hit a soft grounder to shortstop Jace Peterson, who fielded the ball but didn’t even attempt a throw to first base.

Lee had another infield single to Peterson in the bottom third, when new pitcher Logan Allen deflected a comebacker toward the shortstop.

Lee grounded out to first baseman Christian Walker in the bottom fifth, but reached on a fielding error by second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom eight, with no out and runner on second.

LaMonte Wade Jr. drew a walk to load the bases, and two batters later, Wilmer Flores doubled to left to cash in Lee.

The Giants scored four times that inning for a 5-0 win. After batting 2-for-4, Lee’s batting average rose from .270 to .282.

Lee’s batting average had been right on the Mendoza Line, .200, before the start of his 10-game hitting streak.

Lee is the third South Korean to have a hitting streak of at least 10 games as a big league rookie, joining the former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kang Jung-ho from 2015 and ex-Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kim Hyun-soo from 2016.

Both Kang and Kim saw their streaks end at 10 games.

Lee was back in the leadoff spot Thursday after batting from the No. 3 hole in each of the past two games.