(G)I-dle prereleases track from new studio album

January 22, 2024

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle on Monday released “Wife,” a track off the group’s upcoming new studio album, the group’s agency said.

Cube Entertainment described the track as boasting a “trendy beat and addictive melody,” highlighting member Soyeon’s involvement in both songwriting and arrangement.

The track will be on “2,” the group’s second full-length album to come out next Monday.

The album will consist of eight tracks, including “Wife,” “Super Lady,” “Revenge” and “Doll.”

A promotional image for K-pop girl group (G)I-dle's "Wife," provided by Cube Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
