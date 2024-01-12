Don't Miss
(G)I-dle prereleases track from new studio album
January 22, 2024
K-pop girl group (G)I-dle on Monday released “Wife,” a track off the group’s upcoming new studio album, the group’s agency said.
Cube Entertainment described the track as boasting a “trendy beat and addictive melody,” highlighting member Soyeon’s involvement in both songwriting and arrangement.
The track will be on “2,” the group’s second full-length album to come out next Monday.
The album will consist of eight tracks, including “Wife,” “Super Lady,” “Revenge” and “Doll.”